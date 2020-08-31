Elbit Systems to Supply Army Bradley Vehicle Components

Elbit Systems of America

Elbit Systems' U.S. subsidiary has received a potential five-year, $79M contract from the Defense Logistics Agency to supply equipment for the U.S. Army's Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covers procurement of terminals designed to help gunners fire at targets and coordinate with commander hand stations that operate IFV turret systems, Elbit Systems of America said Monday.

The company added it will provide circuit chips to power both commander and gunner hand stations.

DLA placed two initial orders worth $26 million combined over three years.