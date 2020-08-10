Unanet

EY Awarded Fourth Year Option Under DHA Audit Contract

Nichols Martin 5 hours ago Contract Awards, News

Ernst and Young

The Defense Health Agency has exercised the fourth option of a potential five-year, $61.2M audit readiness support contract with Ernst & Young.

EY will continue to support DHA's defense health program financial reporting and compliance division through Aug. 7 next year, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The agency allocated $13.2M to the option from its fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds.

The company also secured a $93M contract modification in May to continue helping the U.S. Army audit financial statements.

