Former Engility CEO Lynn Dugle Joins Micron Technology Board

Lynn Dugle
Lynn Dugle, former CEO of Engility and two-time Wash100 Award recipient, has been appointed to the board of directors at Boise, Idaho-based computer memory and data storage vendor Micron Technology.
She brings more than three decades of experience in the defense, intelligence and technology sectors to Micron's board, the company said Tuesday.
Dugle took the helm at Engility in March 2016 and led the government services contractor through its $2.5B sale to Science Applications International Corp. in January 2019.
She previously held a 12-year career at Raytheon, where her most recent role was president of its intelligence, information and services unit, and currently serves as a board member at KBR, State Street Corp. and TE Connectivity.
