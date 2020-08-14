Former ITA Official John Cooney to Lead SkyWater’s Government Engagements

John Cooney

John Cooney, a former official at the Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration, has joined semiconductor foundry services provider SkyWater Technology as director of U.S. government relations.

He will be responsible for helping deepen SkyWater's connection with public sector organizations in efforts to help the government address a demand for semiconductor materials, the company said Thursday.

“I’m excited to join the SkyWater team in my home state of Minnesota, especially at a time when the U.S. government is focusing its efforts to ease heavy dependence on overseas supply chains," he said.

Cooney previously served as acting deputy assistant secretary for global operations, chief of staff and senior adviser at the ITA, which aims to help domestic businesses compete in the global marketplace.

His professional career began at the Minnesota Legislature and he later worked for some members of Congress.

Bloomington, Minn.-based SkyWater received trusted supplier designation from the Department of Defense.