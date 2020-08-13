Former NASA, DoD Official Michael Griffin Named to Rocket Lab Board

Michael Griffin Rocket Lab Board

Michael Griffin, former undersecretary for research and engineering at the Department of Defense and two-time Wash100 Award recipient, has joined the board of directors at small satellite launch service provider Rocket Lab.

Griffin brings more than 35 years of federal government and space industry experience to Rocket Lab, the company said Wednesday.

“Space continues to be a highly contested domain crucial to our national security, and it’s also a domain that presents significant commercial opportunity," Griffin noted, adding that he will support the company's vision of making space more accessible.

He previously oversaw research, development and prototyping initiatives across the DoD organization and helped establish the Space Development Agency.

As NASA's 11th administrator, Griffin urged the commercial sector to develop cargo delivery transportation platforms that could support International Space Station requirements.

He is currently a co-president of technical consulting firm LogiQ. His private sector career includes time at In-Q-Tel, Orbital ATK and Magellan Systems where he served as CEO.