Peter Davidson
Peter Davidson, who previously served as an executive at Verizon Communications and general counsel at the Department of Commerce, has joined Intelsat as vice president of global government affairs and policy.
The 35-year public and private sector veteran will be responsible for developing Intelsat's global government engagement strategy and work from its office in McLean, Va., the communications satellite company said Monday.
Davidson most recently worked at George Mason University's Antonin Scalia Law School as deputy dean for strategic initiatives and assistant professor.
Before joining the Commerce Department in 2017, he served as senior VP of federal and international relations at Verizon for 14 years.
Former Verizon Exec Peter Davidson Joins Intelsat as Global Gov’t Affairs, Policy VP
Peter Davidson
Peter Davidson, who previously served as an executive at Verizon Communications and general counsel at the Department of Commerce, has joined Intelsat as vice president of global government affairs and policy.
The 35-year public and private sector veteran will be responsible for developing Intelsat's global government engagement strategy and work from its office in McLean, Va., the communications satellite company said Monday.
Davidson most recently worked at George Mason University's Antonin Scalia Law School as deputy dean for strategic initiatives and assistant professor.
Before joining the Commerce Department in 2017, he served as senior VP of federal and international relations at Verizon for 14 years.