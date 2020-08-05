EWS spacecraft
General Atomics' electromagnetic systems business has teamed up with three other companies to design and build a satellite for the U.S. Space Force to collect weather imagery for military operation use.
The GA-EMS group will work with Atmospheric and Environmental Research, Braxton Technologies and EOVista to produce the Electro-Optical Infrared Weather System satellite under a contract from the Space Enterprise Consortium, General Atomics said Tuesday.
As part of the teaming agreement, AER will be responsible for generating the weather product while EOVista will develop the EO/IR payload and Braxton Technologies will provide an enterprise ground station to support satellite command-and-control operations.
GA-EMS will lead payload integration work and on-orbit services for the mission slated to launch sometime in 2022.
General Atomics to Help Build EO/IR Weather Satellite for Space Force
