General Atomics to Support Propulsor Development Under Navy Contract

Virginia-class submarine

General Atomics' electromagnetic systems business has received a contract from the U.S. Navy to build propulsor components for submarines and surface ships.

The contract with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division will cover the provision of engineering, manufacturing design drawings, fabrication, assembly and inspection services for propulsor prototypes, bearing components and shafting systems, the company said Tuesday.

“This is another exciting opportunity for GA-EMS to demonstrate our capability to support significant Naval engineering and developmental programs,” said Scott Forney, president of General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems.

Design and analysis activities will occur at GA-EMS facilities in San Diego, while fabrication and engineering work will take place in Tupelo, Miss.

NSWCCD’s advanced propulsor management office will leverage the contract to support program offices responsible for Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines and future research-and-development work on shafting and propulsor systems.