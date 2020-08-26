Unanet

General Atomics to Support Propulsor Development Under Navy Contract

Matthew Nelson 4 hours ago Contract Awards, News

General Atomics to Support Propulsor Development Under Navy Contract
Virginia-class submarine

General Atomics' electromagnetic systems business has received a contract from the U.S. Navy to build propulsor components for submarines and surface ships.

The contract with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division will cover the provision of engineering, manufacturing design drawings, fabrication, assembly and inspection services for propulsor prototypes, bearing components and shafting systems, the company said Tuesday.

“This is another exciting opportunity for GA-EMS to demonstrate our capability to support significant Naval engineering and developmental programs,” said Scott Forney, president of General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems.

Design and analysis activities will occur at GA-EMS facilities in San Diego, while fabrication and engineering work will take place in Tupelo, Miss.

NSWCCD’s advanced propulsor management office will leverage the contract to support program offices responsible for Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines and future research-and-development work on shafting and propulsor systems.

Tags

Check Also

DARPA

Radiance Technologies, Cole Engineering Win DARPA Modeling & Simulation Research Contracts

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has awarded Radiance Technologies a $10.1M contract and Cole Engineering Services a $9.1M contract to explore modeling and simulation approaches for theater-wide mission use.

Mike Cosgrave COO AceInfo

AceInfo Gets CMMI Level 3 Rating for Services; Mike Cosgrave Quoted

Dovel's Ace Info Solutions subsidiary has been appraised at Maturity Level 3 for services under the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration appraisal program.

Vincent Stewart Ankura

Retired Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart Joins Ankura as Chief Innovation & Business Intell Officer

Vincent Stewart, a retired U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant general and four-time Wash100 Award recipient, has been named chief innovation and business intelligence officer of Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm Ankura.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved