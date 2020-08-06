General Dynamics NASSCO Wins Navy Guided Missile Cruiser Modernization Contract

USS Lake Erie
General Dynamics's NASSCO subsidiary has won a potential $63M contract to help the U.S. Navy modernize, repair and maintain the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Lake Erie.
NASSCO will provide human resources and facilities necessary to accomplish the ship's selected restricted availability for fiscal year 2021, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.
Naval Sea Systems Command received three offers for the project through a West Coast-wide full and open competition and will obligate $37.2M at the time of award, with $3.6M of the obligated funds slated to expire at the end of the current fiscal year.
DoD expects contract work to conclude by January 2022.
