Gibbs & Cox Joins L3Harris’ Navy Medium USV Construction Contract Team

Nichols Martin 4 hours ago Contract Awards, News

Gibbs and Cox

L3Harris Technologies has teamed up with Gibbs & Cox to build a medium unmanned surface vehicle for the U.S. Navy as part of a potential $281M contract L3Harris won last month.

Gibbs and Cox said Wednesday its maritime solutions business will be the MUSV project's design agent and will engineer plant automation for the vessel construction effort.

The contract calls for L3Harris to deliver a lead vehicle prototype to the service branch and includes options for the defense company to supply an additional eight vehicles.

According to Gibbs & Cox, it formed a business unit in 2018 with the intent to help address a demand for unmanned and autonomous platforms.

The Navy sought an MUSV platform with an open architecture to support the branch's intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and electronic warfare missions.

