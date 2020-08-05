Louisa Long Jaffe
Technical and Project Engineering can now pursue task orders under Pool 3 of the General Services Administration's One Acquisition Solution for Integration Services Small Business contract.
TAPE said Tuesday partnered with Filius Corp., ITSC Secure Solutions, Manufacturing Engineering Systems, Netorian and P3I to provide engineering support to customer agencies through the OASIS SB vehicle.
GSA awarded 163 spots on the five-year procurement contract.
Louisa Long Jaffe, president and CEO of TAPE, said the award presents the company an opportunity to grow its presence in the federal market.
The Alexandria,Va.-based firm also holds positions on GSA's IT Schedule 70, Veterans Technology Services 2 and Professional Services Schedule contracts.
GSA Adds TAPE to OASIS Small Business Contract Vehicle; Louisa Long Jaffe Quoted
