GSA Selects BayFirst Solutions for OASIS SB Pool 4 Spot; CEO Kevin Gooch Quoted

BayFirst Solutions announced on Thursday that the company has been selected as an awardee of the U.S. General Services Administration’s (GSA) Pool 4 for its One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) Small Business (SB) contract vehicle.
“We look forward to expanding our client support services under OASIS SB Pool 4 and providing innovative solutions for our current and future clients. This is a great new contract for us and for our government partners,” said BayFirst CEO Kevin Gooch.
BayFirst Solutions has aggressively expanded its business development team over the past few months, including hiring Thomas Payne as the company’s first vice president and general manager back in Oct. 2019.
The company’s aggressive expansion has strengthened its partnerships in emerging scientific disciplines and industries. With nearly two decades of experience delivering innovative solutions and a culture that is focused on meeting and exceeding client expectations, BayFirst is well positioned to provide high quality services under OASIS SB Pool 4.
“BayFirst’s successful track record in delivering quality program management, intelligence, engineering, security, and financial services across a wide-range of government clients has established our hard-earned reputation as an industry leader,” Gooch added.
OASIS SB is a multiple award, Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract that provides flexible and innovative solutions for complex professional services. The scope of OASIS SB spans many areas of expertise, including communication, compliance, defense, disaster, energy, environment, financial, health, intelligence, security and transportation.
About BayFirst Solutions
Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Washington, DC, BayFirst has an award-winning history supporting our clients’ missions with innovative solutions and exceptional service. Our specialists in science, IT, engineering, and project management bring disciplined leadership, technical expertise, operational knowledge, and seasoned judgment to every project.
BayFirst Solutions has a hard-earned reputation for unwavering integrity and the highest standards of professional conduct. Our foundational commitment is at the heart of everything we do on behalf of our clients. It guides how we work as a team and governs how we conduct our business.
GSA Selects BayFirst Solutions for OASIS SB Pool 4 Spot; CEO Kevin Gooch Quoted
BayFirst Solutions announced on Thursday that the company has been selected as an awardee of the U.S. General Services Administration’s (GSA) Pool 4 for its One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) Small Business (SB) contract vehicle.
“We look forward to expanding our client support services under OASIS SB Pool 4 and providing innovative solutions for our current and future clients. This is a great new contract for us and for our government partners,” said BayFirst CEO Kevin Gooch.
BayFirst Solutions has aggressively expanded its business development team over the past few months, including hiring Thomas Payne as the company’s first vice president and general manager back in Oct. 2019.
The company’s aggressive expansion has strengthened its partnerships in emerging scientific disciplines and industries. With nearly two decades of experience delivering innovative solutions and a culture that is focused on meeting and exceeding client expectations, BayFirst is well positioned to provide high quality services under OASIS SB Pool 4.
“BayFirst’s successful track record in delivering quality program management, intelligence, engineering, security, and financial services across a wide-range of government clients has established our hard-earned reputation as an industry leader,” Gooch added.
OASIS SB is a multiple award, Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract that provides flexible and innovative solutions for complex professional services. The scope of OASIS SB spans many areas of expertise, including communication, compliance, defense, disaster, energy, environment, financial, health, intelligence, security and transportation.
About BayFirst Solutions
Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Washington, DC, BayFirst has an award-winning history supporting our clients’ missions with innovative solutions and exceptional service. Our specialists in science, IT, engineering, and project management bring disciplined leadership, technical expertise, operational knowledge, and seasoned judgment to every project.
BayFirst Solutions has a hard-earned reputation for unwavering integrity and the highest standards of professional conduct. Our foundational commitment is at the heart of everything we do on behalf of our clients. It guides how we work as a team and governs how we conduct our business.