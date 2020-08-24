Unanet

HII Tests Electronic Systems Aboard Navy’s 12th Amphibious Transport Dock Ship

Huntington Ingalls Industries unit has completed a light-off assessment of electronic components on USS Fort Lauderdale, the 12th amphibious transport dock ship of the U.S. Navy's San Antonio class.

“Electronic systems light-off signifies that the network and consoles of the ship’s hull, mechanical and electrical systems are up and running,” Steve Sloan, LPD program manager for HII's Ingalls Shipbuilding division, said in a statement published Friday.

The 684-foot-long vessel is designed to transport U.S. Marines, cargo and supplies ashore through conventional landing craft, amphibious assault vehicles or air cushion.

A Marine Air Ground Task Force will use the ship to perform sea control, power projection, disaster relief and humanitarian assistance missions.

The Navy has accepted 11 San Antonio-class vessels from HII to date and awarded the company a $1.5B contract in April to build the 15th ship in the class and the second unit that will incorporate Flight II features.

