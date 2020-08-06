HP Federal’s Tommy Gardner: Organizations Need Research, Testing to Fortify Cybersecurity Posture

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Aug. 6, 2020 — Tommy Gardner, chief technology officer of HP’s federal business and a GovCon Expert, wrote in a July 22 guest post for GovCon Wire that organizations must be proactive in fortifying systems against unexpected attacks because cyber laws are unlikely to ensure full protection against current and emerging threats.

Gardner said it takes both research and investment efforts to select information system designs that can handle constantly evolving Advanced Persistent Threats.

He noted that acquisition executives in both the public and private sectors should “go beyond the marketing claims” and learn to understand product designs through testing approaches like cyber ranges and scenario-based exercises.

Resorting to second-best technology platforms could put government or commercial missions at risk, Gardner added.

