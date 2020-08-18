Unanet

IARPA to Host Virtual Proposers’ Day for RF Anomaly Detection Program

Nichols Martin 6 hours ago News, Technology

The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity will formally introduce a program at an upcoming virtual meeting that seeks to explore methods to automate the detection and characterization of radio frequency anomalies.

IARPA is scheduled to host the Proposers’ Day for its Securing Compartmented Information with Smart Radio Systems initiative on Thursday, according to a presolicitation notice.

The SCISRS effort will explore techniques to detect altered or fake signals, accidental emissions, low probability of intercept signals and other potential anomalies in complex RF scenarios.

The agency will facilitate the meeting via a video conference platform and subsequently post a recorded video of the event through the IARPA website.

