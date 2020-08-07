IBM Vet Amy Johanek Joins Splunk’s Public Sector Business

Amy Johanek
Amy Johanek, a nearly 15-year IBM veteran and a project management professional, has joined data analytics company Splunk as regional sales director for the public sector, FedHealthIT reported Thursday.
Johanek previously worked at Gartner in roles such as client director of federal strategic accounts. Before that, she was the executive of smarter workforce and collaboration solutions at IBM's federal business and also held various managerial positions during her time with Big Blue.
She also spent six years at U.S. Commercial Service, where she led e-commerce technology projects.
