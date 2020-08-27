In-Q-Tel, Airbus, Techstars Invest in Cubesat Propulsion Tech Maker Morpheus Space

Morpheus Space, a space technology startup based in Germany, secured funding from investors such as In-Q-Tel and Airbus’ venture capital arm to support expansion efforts in the U.S., Defense One reported Wednesday.

Morpheus plans to drive production of its spacecraft propulsion products in Germany while expanding its market footprint through offices in Los Angeles and the East Coast.

The company, headquartered in Dresden, offers electric thrusters designed to power nanosatellites and prevent collisions with debris during space missions.

Previously, Morpheus provided six of its thrusters for two university-developed satellites. The thrusters were able to maneuver a 10-cenimeter cube satellite away from a decommissioned Iridium-built spacecraft, according to the report.

Istvan Lorincz, chief business officer and cofounder of Morpheus, said the cubesat is the first of its kind to feature electric propulsion elements.

In addition to In-Q-Tel and Airbus Ventures, Morpheus also received funding from Techstars, Pallas Ventures, Lavrock Ventures and VSquared Vetures.