In-Q-Tel, Airbus, Techstars Invest in Cubesat Propulsion Tech Maker Morpheus Space

Brenda Marie Rivers 11 hours ago News

Morpheus Space, a space technology startup based in Germany, secured funding from investors such as In-Q-Tel and Airbus’ venture capital arm to support expansion efforts in the U.S., Defense One reported Wednesday.

Morpheus plans to drive production of its spacecraft propulsion products in Germany while expanding its market footprint through offices in Los Angeles and the East Coast.

The company, headquartered in Dresden, offers electric thrusters designed to power nanosatellites and prevent collisions with debris during space missions.

Previously, Morpheus provided six of its thrusters for two university-developed satellites. The thrusters were able to maneuver a 10-cenimeter cube satellite away from a decommissioned Iridium-built spacecraft, according to the report.

Istvan Lorincz, chief business officer and cofounder of Morpheus, said the cubesat is the first of its kind to feature electric propulsion elements.

In addition to In-Q-Tel and Airbus Ventures, Morpheus also received funding from Techstars, Pallas Ventures, Lavrock Ventures and VSquared Vetures.

Privitar Survey Highlights Need for Companies to Prioritize Customer Data Protection

A Privitar survey has found that 78 percent of consumers said they are concerned or very concerned when it comes to personal data protection and more than 50 percent of respondents said they are still wary when it comes to sharing personal data.

