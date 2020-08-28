Unanet

Innovative Discovery-iCONECT Partnership Gets FedRAMP Approval for Document Review Platform

Document review software provider iCONECT has been certified under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program in partnership with Innovative Discovery for a cloud-based technology built to process legal documents and multimedia files.

ICONECT said Thursday its eDiscovery platform completed an independent audit and a security process implementation review as part of the FedRAMP authorization process.

Some government agencies use the software in gathering, searching and producing evidence for legal proceeding or archival efforts, iCONECT noted.

Innovative Discovery works with public sector organization, corporation and law firms to manage the information life cycle.

The Arlington, Va.-based company aims to help clients implement workflows and procedures for compliance, risk mitigation and data structure organization.

