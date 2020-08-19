Unanet

Intact-CenturyLink Partnership Offers Cloud Services Through GSA IT Schedule

Nichols Martin 6 hours ago News, Technology

Intact has landed a five-year award to provide its cloud migration products across all levels of government under a partnership with CenturyLink.

The ReAccess and PowerLine offerings are designed to help agencies migrate applications to Microsoft's Azure cloud platform, Intact said Tuesday.

ReAccess allows organizations to recreate database apps in a couple of hours without coding and PowerLine supports apps design activities without requiring configuration.

Intact holds a Microsoft Gold partner status and a direct reseller designation under the latter's Cloud Solution Provider program.

