Jared Shepard, CEO of Intelligent Waves, Named as Finalist for EY Entrepreneur of the Year

Jared Shepard, CEO of Intelligent Waves, has been named as an Ernst & Young (EY US) Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 Mid-Atlantic Award finalists for his innovation and growth throughout the company, Intelligent Waves announced Thursday.

“My focus has been on taking the valuable lessons I’ve learned during my military service, and as a Veteran, finding ways to give back to the community through technological innovation to keep our warfighters safe and bringing trusted innovation to the front lines of defense. Then, leverage our businesses success to give back,” Shepard stated.

Shepard founded Intelligent Waves in 2006, drawing upon his experience as a civilian adviser to the Department of Defense (DoD) to create an innovative company focused on the defense and intelligence communities of the government.

Shepard has driven Intelligent Waves to exponential growth in contract awards and plans to create hundreds of new high-tech jobs in Northern Virginia. Intelligent Waves has projected an additional $300 million in new business wins in 2020.

In Jan. 2020, Intelligent Waves won a potential five-year, $48 million contract to help the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) manage warfighter communications through a satellite gateway.

Under the contract, the company will manage logistics services and deploy field service personnel under the Enhanced Mobile Satellite Services program, which is meant to address technical and operational satcom requirements for deployed U.S. troops and partner agencies.

In addition, Intelligent Waves received a one-year task order to maintain branded network switches that support the U.S. Army’s enterprise resource planning functions in March 2020.

The company will provide third-party maintenance support for Brocade switches and reseller services as part of an agreement supporting the service branch’s financial, tactical logistics and human resources systems. These platforms include the General Fund Enterprise Business System and the Global Combat Support Systems-Army.

Intelligent Waves has focused on investing, developing, deploying and ensuring that the federal government’s cybersecurity and defense systems and networks are protected by next-generation innovation and rapid-deployment solutions to enhance network security.

Intelligent Waves has recently developed and launched Hypori, a National Security Administration (NSA) Certified Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Secure Virtual Mobile Infrastructure (VMI). The offering doesn’t require access or control of bring your own device (BYOD) mobile devices. Hypori has also provided secure access and interaction with controlled data with zero controlled data in transit or at rest.

In a recent interview with ExecutiveBiz, Shepard discussed Hypori, stating, “Intelligent Waves constantly strives to evolve with the threat to enable our technical defense. We’re implementing requirements such as Microsoft GCC, embracing technologies that make us aware if the dark web flags our specific Intellectual Property (IP) or customer information; implementing Hypori, a secure ‘Bring Your Own Device’ (BYOD) capability while defending our infrastructure with traditional methods such as security appliances and practices.”

“I am humbled by the recognition and honored to be counted among this peer group of exceptional leaders and accomplished entrepreneurs that are competing for this prestigious award,” added Shepard.

About Intelligent Waves LLC

Intelligent Waves LLC is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB). The business provides enterprise systems engineering, cloud computing and managed services, cyber and security architecture, mobility, and operations and intelligence analytics.