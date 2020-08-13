Unanet

Jim McClelland Named Maxar Mission Architecture Lead; Walter Scott Quoted

Sarah Sybert 1 hour ago Executive Moves, News

Jim McClelland

Maxar Technologies has appointed Jim McClelland as vice president of the company’s mission architecture function, reporting to Maxar Chief Technology Officer Dr. Walter Scott.

In his new role, McClelland will lead Maxar’s space infrastructure and Earth intelligence businesses to develop and deliver capabilities, the company said Thursday. McClelland will also supervise Maxar’s strategic initiative to diversify the space infrastructure business to provide for civil and national security markets.

Maxar’s Space Infrastructure unit is responsible for leading, managing and executing the architecture and satellite system engineering activities for new mission designs.

“From his role in leading enterprise-wide systems engineering efforts for our WorldView satellites to his recent work with the OneWeb spacecraft, he has effectively applied ‘new space’ thinking and breakthrough ideas grounded in sound engineering and an intimate understanding of customers’ missions,” added Scott. 

McClelland most recently served as chief technology innovation officer at Airbus Space and Defense. He has also held positions as CTO of OneWeb Satellites LLC and vice president of mission engineering and operations for Millennium Space Systems. 

He has also held positions as vice president of Mission Assurance for Skybox Imaging, Inc. and McClelland was a key contributor to the early success of DigitalGlobe, where he served in numerous technical and management roles.

