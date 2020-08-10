Johns Hopkins APL to Host DARPA’s Virtual AI-Based Air Combat Finals

AlphaDogfight Trials

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory will live-stream an online event from Aug. 18 to 20 for the third and final round of a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency competition that will feature artificial intelligence algorithms in a simulated aerial combat environment.

Eight teams have been selected to compete in the AlphaDogfight Trials that will broadcast online due to COVID-19 restrictions, DARPA said Friday.

The online finale, which was originally slated to occur at the Air Force’s AFWERX innovation hub in Las Vegas, will pit the winning AI against an experienced F-16 pilot who will use a virtual reality flight simulator.

“We are still excited to see how the AI algorithms perform against each other as well as a weapons school-trained human and hope that fighter pilots from across the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps, as well as military leaders and members of the AI tech community will register and watch online,” said Col. Dan Javorsek, program manager in DARPA’s Strategic Technology Office.

The trials are part of the agency’s human-AI teaming efforts via the Air Combat Evolution program.

The finalists are: