Kaman to Supply Weapon Fuzes to 25 Foreign Military Clients

Kaman

Kaman has received a $57.3M order under Option 15 of a U.S. Air Force contract to manufacture programmable aerial bombs for 25 foreign military customers.

The company said Monday it expects to commence Joint Programmable Fuze deliveries to the international clients next year.

JPFs are designed to work with guided and general purpose bombs that utilize Joint Direct Attack Munition and Paveway guidance kits.

According to Kaman, it has provided fuze technology to USAF over the past 18 years and supplies the device to 40 countries for use on multiple aircraft platforms.

JPF production efforts take place at the company's facilities in Florida and Connecticut.