KBR to Support US Navy Construction Projects in Djibouti, Africa

KBR has won a potential five-year, $75M contract from the U.S. Navy to support construction projects at a naval expeditionary base and a military airstrip located in Djibouti, Africa.
The company will repair, renovate, maintain, alter, demolish or build structures at Camp Lemonnier and Chabelley Air Field through the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.
Naval Facilities Engineering Command received six proposals for the IDIQ and obligated $5K as a guaranteed minimum.
DoD expects contract services to be complete by September 2025.
