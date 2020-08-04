KBR Wins $165M Task Order to Help Army Engineer Missile Systems; Byron Bright Quoted

Byron Bright
KBR has been awarded a $165 million task order to perform engineering work on tactical missile systems for the Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions (TAGM) Project Office within the U.S. Army Program Executive Office (PEO) Missiles and Space, the company announced Tuesday.
Under the task order, KBR will research, develop, test, evaluate, integrate and engineer cutting-edge tactical rocket and missile systems as well as ancillary launchers and test sets. The company will support the TAGM Project Office portfolio of weapon systems.
KBR will develop and improve the Hellfire missile, an air-to-ground precision weapon for rotary wing and unmanned aerial systems. Additionally, KBR will support the Joint Air-to-Ground Missile System, the next generation of aviation-launched, air-to-ground, dual-mode guided missiles.
The company’s efforts will improve the government’s ability to produce more rocket and missile systems; identify and mitigate production issues; integrate weapons systems across domains; overcome obsolescence issues; and develop new capabilities.
Previously, KBR has provided support for a predecessor contract and will address new needs for performance, programmatic support and logistics analysis with the recent award. KBR was awarded the task order under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract.
“KBR will continue to partner with the Army to develop, field and sustain versatile weapon systems that provide a decisive advantage for the U.S. military and its allies,” said Byron Bright, president of KBR’s government solutions business and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient. “We are proud to serve the warfighter through this task order.”
KBR will perform these efforts over the next five years at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama.
About KBR, Inc.
KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life cycle within the Government Services and Energy sectors. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide (including our joint ventures), with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries, across three synergistic global businesses: Government Solutions, Energy Solutions, Technology Solutions.
