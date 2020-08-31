KBR Wins $75M Recompete to Modernize Navy Infrastructure; Byron Bright Quoted

Byron Bright President KBR Govt Solutions

KBR has been awarded a five-year, $75 million recompete contract by Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central (NAVFAC EURAFCENT) to modernize infrastructure at U.S. Navy bases located in Djibouti, Africa.

"KBR will continue its legacy of delivering trustworthy results and expertise to the U.S. Navy through this award," said Byron Bright , president of KBR's government solutions business and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient. "We are proud to be a part of strengthening these bases for our troops and allies."

Under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract, KBR will provide engineering, design, construction, renovations, repairs, maintenance, demolition and other services at Camp Lemonnier and Chabelley Airfield.

KBR’s contract will add to the company’s premier base operating support throughout Africa. KBR will also help the U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa manage and maintain assets at USAFE-AFAFRICA locations in Spain and Turkey under the recently awarded eight-year, $974 million contract.

Air Force Installation Contracting Command at Ramstein Air Base in Germany received three offers for the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract and will obligate $10 million on the first two task orders under the IDIQ.

