KBR Wins Recompete Task Order Under USAF Life Cycle Management Program; Byron Bright Quoted

Sarah Sybert 4 hours ago Contract Awards, News

Byron Bright

KBR has been awarded a five-year, $40 million recompete task order to provide sustainment engineering for the U.S. Air Force (USAF) Life Cycle Management Center's Bomber Reliability and Sustainment Improvement Program, the company reported on Tuesday.

"This recompete win allows KBR to continue to develop solutions to emerging and longstanding parts and obsolescence issues for the B-52 – a mainstay of the Air Force for more than 60 years," said Byron Bright, president of KBR’s Government Solutions and 2020 Wash100 awardee.

Under the task order, KBR will partner with USAF to maintain the B-52’s operational viability and its availability. KBR will also decrease total ownership costs. The company will perform reliability and obsolescence analyses and develop non-destructive inspection and test techniques. 

Additionally, KBR will deliver maintenance procedures and analysis tools for reliability data. The company will enhance its web-based application to facilitate the ability of B-52 engineers. The engineers will analyze and trend aircraft data in support of weapon system integrity programs. 

"KBR will work with the Air Force to sustain the aircraft for today's warriors while anticipating the needs of tomorrow," Bright added. 

KBR will perform work at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma. The cost-plus, fixed fee task order was awarded by the USAF Installation Contracting Center/KVD, under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract.

