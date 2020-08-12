Unanet

KoolSpan Introduces Mobile Comm Security App to DoD, Intelligence Community

Matthew Nelson 8 hours ago News, Technology

KoolSpan

KoolSpan has partnered with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to bring a smartphone communication security tool to the defense and intelligence sectors via the NGA's Innovative GEOINT Application Provider Program.

The TrustCall app is designed to secure voice calls, text messages and shared files on mobile phones, KoolSpan said Tuesday.

Agency personnel with common access and personal identity verification cards can access the tool in the NGA's GEOINT App Store and download it using Android or iOS devices.

“We take not only great pride but also responsibility to help DoD and IC employees protect their communications and are working with our partners to do everything to make it easy for them to deploy TrustCall to their organizations and people," said Nigel Jones, KoolSpan CEO.

A government cloud platform certified at impact level 4 will host the KoolSpan-built app.

