L3Harris’ Sean Stackley on Supporting Navy’s Distributed Maritime Operations Concept

Sean Stackley
Sean Stackley, president of the integrated mission systems segment at L3Harris Technologies and a previous Wash100 awardee, said L3Harris has technological capabilities from its predecessor companies that could be combined and help the Navy carry out its concept for distributed maritime operations, USNI News reported Tuesday.
He told the publication in an interview that finding ways to manage the flow of information throughout the network is the key to achieving DMO.
“It’s really about linking sensors, providing assured communications, having the ability to disrupt the enemy’s communications in their operating picture. It’s everything from electronic support to electronic attack,” Stackley said of DMO. “So there’s not one contract that’s going to go out for DMO; it’s going to be incremental. It’s going to be an incremental approach to building this capability over time, over systems.”
Stackley cited the need to look at the total framework architecture and integration of capabilities under DMO. He also noted that L3Harris is positioned to adapt to DMO’s evolving requirements given its capability to operate in every domain.
