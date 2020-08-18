L3Harris to Develop Warfighter Tech Simulation, Test Equipment for Air Force

L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies has been awarded a potential seven-year, $55M contract to help the U.S. Air Force build platforms for testing warfighter systems or technologies designed to address critical and urgent mission requirements.

The company will provide simulation and test bed equipment for an integrated demonstrations and applications laboratory at Wright-Patterson AF Base in Ohio under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, the Department of Defense said Monday.

The Air Force Research Laboratory received one offer for the project and is obligating $2.8M at the time of award from the branch's fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds.

DoD expects contract work to conclude by Aug. 18, 2027.