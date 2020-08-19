Unanet

Leidos Names Permanent Health Group Head; Roger Krone Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, August 19, 2020 — Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) appointed acting health unit head Liz Porter to the post permanently, GovCon Wire reported Aug. 4.

"Through her experience leading operations for the civil group, and recently as acting president of the health group, Liz has demonstrated a track record of driving our business and generating growth," said Roger Krone, chairman and CEO of Leidos and seven-time Wash100 Award recipient.

Porter previously worked at Lockheed Martin in various leadership positions and currently is an industrial advisory board member at Villanova University's engineering department.

