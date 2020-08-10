Leidos Wins $649M SOCOM ISR Support Task Order; Gerry Fasano Quoted

Gerry Fasano

Leidos has been awarded a $649 million task order under the U.S. Army's Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services contract to provide follow-on operations and support services to the Special Operations Command's Tactical Airborne Multi-Sensor Platforms mission, the company announced Monday.

“We are proud to support the SOCOM community with tactical ISR operations, system integration and sustainment for commercial derivative aircraft for the Special Operations Command," said Gerry Fasano, Leidos Defense Group president and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

Under the contract, Leidos will provide pilot services, airborne sensor operators, hub and spoke operations/excursion support, staffing for the Intelligence Coordination Center, system training, logistics for the DHC- 8 and King Air 300 aircraft.

Additionally, the company will deliver aircraft and primary mission equipment maintenance and integration, configuration management and engineering support services in support of the Army Contracting Command’s program.

The contract includes a one-year base period of performance followed by four one-year option periods. Work will be performed within and outside the contiguous U.S.

