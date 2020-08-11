Leonardo DRS to Manufacture Control Tech for Shipborne Missile Launching Systems

Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS has booked a $62M contract to supply 118 motor control panels for ship-based canisters designed to help the U.S. Navy and international defense customers fire missiles at hostile threats.

The panels are intended to control the opening and closing of the Mark 41 Vertical Launching System's plenum drain valve, deluge and launch tube hatches, the company said Monday.

Dave Hammond, senior director of mission support at Leonardo DRS' airborne and intelligence systems business, said the company has provided electronic components to the MK 41 VLS program over the past three decades.

The U.S. Navy has deployed 1,500 MK 41 launchers on surface vessels to date while more than 11 foreign navies have adopted the system.