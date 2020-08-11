Unanet

Lockheed Puts Hypersonic Weapon Through Captive-Carry Flight Test

Matthew Nelson 5 hours ago News

Lockheed Puts Hypersonic Weapon Through Captive-Carry Flight Test
B-52 Stratofortress

Lockheed Martin completed a captive-carry test of a second hypersonic weapon prototype on the U.S. Air Force's B-52 Stratofortress bomber aircraft Saturday off the Southern California coast.

The test used tactical hardware and other instruments with the goal to gather mechanical, digital and thermal data for the AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon program, the company said Monday.

“This captive carry mission is the pre-cursor for our first booster test flight planned for early 2020s,” said Dave Berganini, ARRW program director at Lockheed's missiles and fire control business.

Lockheed plans to conduct further ground and flight tests in the next two years.

The ARRW project began with the development of a Tactical Boost Glide demonstrator under a joint Air Force-Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency initiative, according to the service branch.

TBG is designed to integrate with the ARRW payload and previously underwent two captive-carry tests.

Tags

Check Also

AECOM Names New Executives to Leadership Team; Troy Rudd Quoted

AECOM has appointed Gaurav Kapoor, current chief accounting officer of the company, as chief financial officer (CFO), Douglas Stotlar as independent chairman of the Board of Directors and Troy Rudd as director of the Board, effective Aug. 15. Bradley Buss has been appointed to the AECOM Board of Directors, effective August 10th.

AWACS aircraft

Boeing to Update Air Force Early-Warning Aircraft’s Comm Tech

Boeing has secured a six-year, $50M contract to update the U.S. Air Force's airborne warning and control system with an internet protocol-based communication technology.

Black River Systems

Black River to Continue Counter-Drone Tech Dev’t Under $89M USAF Contract Modification

Black River Systems has been awarded an $89.3M contract modification by the U.S. Air Force to continue working on an open systems architecture for counter-small unmanned aircraft systems.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved