Magellan Federal Names Aaron Betz Senior Director of VA Programs
Aaron Betz
Magellan Federal has appointed Aaron Betz as senior director of the company’s Department of Veterans Affairs programs, Magellan Federal announced on Monday.
Betz will bring his expertise in diverse management and leadership within Civilian and Defense agencies. In his new role, Betz will leverage his experience in the Department of Veterans Affairs and understanding of the requirements and needs of today’s veterans.
Betz will be responsible for supervising the development and delivery of new solutions that support military personnel, veterans, federal employees and their families.
Betz has nearly 30 years of active duty service in the U.S. Navy and private industry. He has supported the Army in Program Management for the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, Veterans Affairs Transition Assistance and education programs.
Prior to joining Magellan Federal, Betz served in a variety of senior leadership roles, including vice president at AR Services, vice president at GovernmentCIO and client relationship executive at Deloitte Services.
About Magellan Federal
AFSC/Magellan Federal has a 137-year legacy of service and support to Warriors, Veterans and their Families. As a leading provider of military health and human capital services to the federal government, AFSC/Magellan Federal’s innovative and compassionate services have been recognized by leaders throughout Congress, DoD, VA and top advocacy groups.
AFSC/Magellan Federal delivers services and technology that successfully combine the highest possible quality and accuracy, with an unparalleled understanding of, and compassion for Warriors, Veterans and their Families.