Mercury Systems Gets Patent for Controller Area Network Security Method

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems has been granted a U.S. patent for a method to avoid cyberattacks on electronic control units and other systems that use a controller area network.

The Broadcast Bus Frame Filter process is designed to prevent hackers from accessing CAN-based military, industrial and automotive platforms that are at risk when interconnected, Mercury said Tuesday.

Brian Perry, senior vice president and general manager of processing at Mercury, said the patent reflects the company's commitment to developing cybersecurity products and follows its acceptance of a Cogswell award for security practices.

The company has received more than 80 patents to date.