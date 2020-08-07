Michael McHugh Appointed DirectViz Solutions CEO; Vinnie Tran Quoted

Michael McHugh
Vinnie Tran, president and chairman of the Board of Directors for DirectViz Solutions (DVS), made the announcement on Friday that Michael McHugh, formerly the company’s chief operating officer, has now been appointed DVS’ new CEO, effective immediately.
“I looked for the type of leadership we would need for our next phase of growth – bringing both experience and focus to the company,” said Tran. “So, today, I am very excited to announce that Michael McHugh will be filling this critical role as DVS’ new chief executive officer as we move to the next level,” he added.
McHugh has more than 25 years of experience in customer-centric technology companies. His record and influence over the company’s growth was demonstrated over his first year with DirectViz, as he led DVS to make major improvements in its customer satisfaction scores and he helped generate a growth rate of 100 percent during his first year.
McHugh’s extensive experience will now help DirectViz maintain a strong growth rate trajectory as the company transitions from the small business program into the challenging new landscape of larger business in the federal sector.
Prior to his tenure with DirectViz Solutions, McHugh served as president of Defense and the National Security Division for Digital Management, Inc. (DMI) for more than a decade. He also was the senior vice president of Butler Technology Solutions from Apr. 1998 to Feb. 2003 and became the vice president of BAE Systems’ Defense Group from Nov. 2004 through July 2007.
In addition, McHugh was senior vice president of Butler International between Jan. 2008 and Mar. 2009 as well as president of MercuryZ from Mar. 2009 until he joined DMI in Jan. 2010.
DirectViz Solutions now has over 500 full time employees, and continues to grow and improve its position itself as an industry leader. DVS has become one of the industry’s fastest growing companies, according to Inc. Magazine, ranking at 127 among 9,038 industry competitors (top 1.4%) across 2,876 Federal Buyers within NAICS 541512 code by June 2016.
Michael McHugh Appointed DirectViz Solutions CEO; Vinnie Tran Quoted
Michael McHugh
Vinnie Tran, president and chairman of the Board of Directors for DirectViz Solutions (DVS), made the announcement on Friday that Michael McHugh, formerly the company’s chief operating officer, has now been appointed DVS’ new CEO, effective immediately.
“I looked for the type of leadership we would need for our next phase of growth – bringing both experience and focus to the company,” said Tran. “So, today, I am very excited to announce that Michael McHugh will be filling this critical role as DVS’ new chief executive officer as we move to the next level,” he added.
McHugh has more than 25 years of experience in customer-centric technology companies. His record and influence over the company’s growth was demonstrated over his first year with DirectViz, as he led DVS to make major improvements in its customer satisfaction scores and he helped generate a growth rate of 100 percent during his first year.
McHugh’s extensive experience will now help DirectViz maintain a strong growth rate trajectory as the company transitions from the small business program into the challenging new landscape of larger business in the federal sector.
Prior to his tenure with DirectViz Solutions, McHugh served as president of Defense and the National Security Division for Digital Management, Inc. (DMI) for more than a decade. He also was the senior vice president of Butler Technology Solutions from Apr. 1998 to Feb. 2003 and became the vice president of BAE Systems’ Defense Group from Nov. 2004 through July 2007.
In addition, McHugh was senior vice president of Butler International between Jan. 2008 and Mar. 2009 as well as president of MercuryZ from Mar. 2009 until he joined DMI in Jan. 2010.
DirectViz Solutions now has over 500 full time employees, and continues to grow and improve its position itself as an industry leader. DVS has become one of the industry’s fastest growing companies, according to Inc. Magazine, ranking at 127 among 9,038 industry competitors (top 1.4%) across 2,876 Federal Buyers within NAICS 541512 code by June 2016.