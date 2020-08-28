Microsoft Azure Now Available Through Carahsoft’s Govt Contracts; Rick Wagner Quoted

Microsoft has authorized Carahsoft Technology to distribute Azure services and business applications powered by cloud technology to public sector clients via the latter's position on multiple contracting vehicles.

The Azure commercial and government cloud service offerings are now available through the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V vehicle, the Quilt national consortium purchasing contract and the Department of Defense's basic ordering agreements for DevSecOps software and cloud services, Carahsoft said Thursday.

The partnership also includes government market distribution of Microsoft 365, Power Platform and Dynamics 365.

Rick Wagner, corporate vice president of Microsoft's federal arm and a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, said the company seeks to expand the reach of Azure and help agencies implement cloud platforms.

Microsoft designed its software-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service and infrastructure-as-a-service offerings for government customers to create, deploy and manage applications in the cloud.

The Azure suite can support various frameworks, systems and languages, Carahsoft added.