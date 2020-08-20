Microsoft’s Satya Nadella: Edge Computing at Forefront of Military Tech

Microsoft

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, said he believes low-latency edge computing platforms will have a “revolutionary" impact on warfighting operations within austere and rugged environments, FedScoop reported Wednesday.

Nadella told attendees at a recent Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency event that the Department of Defense’s unique mission requirements provide companies the opportunity to drive innovation.

He added that Microsoft’s partnerships with the DoD are crucial in ensuring the availability of emerging technologies as well as distributed-edge and cloud computing capabilities for military applications.

“The reality is the more there is technology that is moving freely across these boundaries, the better off both sides will be,” said Nadella.

His comments come after Microsoft collaborated with the DoD to build the department's Commercial Virtual Remote infrastructure based on the company’s Teams cloud-based offering.