Unanet

NASA, Boeing Eye Redo of Starliner Uncrewed Mission to ISS by December

Brenda Marie Rivers 8 hours ago News

NASA, Boeing Eye Redo of Starliner Uncrewed Mission to ISS by December
Starliner

Boeing and NASA are planning to conduct another uncrewed flight test of the company’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station following issues during the first test in December, Reuters reported Tuesday.

Boeing announced this week that the Starliner team looks to launch the capsule in December or January ahead of its first crewed flight scheduled for 2021.

Last year, Starliner experienced a timing anomaly during its maiden launch that shortened the capsule’s flight and resulted in its expedited landing at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

NASA and Boeing said it has begun efforts to establish an investigation team for the shortened Starliner test flight in January.

In April, the Boeing-NASA team first announced its intent to redo the unmanned mission.

Tags

Check Also

DARPA

Radiance Technologies, Cole Engineering Win DARPA Modeling & Simulation Research Contracts

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has awarded Radiance Technologies a $10.1M contract and Cole Engineering Services a $9.1M contract to explore modeling and simulation approaches for theater-wide mission use.

Mike Cosgrave COO AceInfo

AceInfo Gets CMMI Level 3 Rating for Services; Mike Cosgrave Quoted

Dovel's Ace Info Solutions subsidiary has been appraised at Maturity Level 3 for services under the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration appraisal program.

Vincent Stewart Ankura

Retired Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart Joins Ankura as Chief Innovation & Business Intell Officer

Vincent Stewart, a retired U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant general and four-time Wash100 Award recipient, has been named chief innovation and business intelligence officer of Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm Ankura.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved