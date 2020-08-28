Unanet

National Armaments Consortium Eyes DoD Partnerships to Drive Arms Dev’t Efforts

Brenda Marie Rivers 7 hours ago News

The National Armaments Consortium plans to work with the Department of Defense to speed up prototype development procedures through other transaction agreements and more virtual events, Defense News reported Thursday.

NAC announced this week that it intends to collaborate with the DoD Ordnance Technology Consortium as well as the U.S. Army Contracting Command-New Jersey on enacting faster deadlines for armaments development projects.

The more than 900-member consortium also aims to conduct three virtual events annually and accelerate solicitation releases for its members every month.

“Armaments is kind of where the rubber hits the road for our war fighter because we’re dealing with everything in the kill chain, protection and survivability,” said Charlie Zisette, executive director of NAC.

“All of these things created a fairly large demand signal for modernization of our systems and components.”

According to Zisette, the DoD’s modernization initiatives largely focused on hypersonics, long-range precision fires, anti-jam GPS technologies and extended-range missiles in recent years.

Headquartered in Summerville, S.C., NAC currently partners with the DoD through the DOTC and Aviation and Missile Technology Consortium OTAs.

