Navy Orders Ribcraft Inflatable Boats

Nichols Martin 5 hours ago Contract Awards, News

Ribcraft USA

Ribcraft USA, a Massachusetts-based small business, has landed a potential $78.2M contract to provide the U.S. Navy with rigid hull inflatable boats.

The branch will initially procure 48 7-meter RHIBs and obligate $12.6M at the time of award, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

The small business set-aside contract has a $38.6M base value that provides for 132 units and options for construction  support, engineering and industrial services.

DoD expects work to conclude by March 2023.

The Ribcraft 7.0 boat is powered by a diesel engine and designed to support military operations such as maritime interdiction, search and seizure and counterterrorism force protection, according to the company.

