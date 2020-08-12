NCI Secures CMMI Maturity Level 3 V2.0 Appraisal; Paul Dillahay Quoted

Paul Dillahay

NCI Information Systems has successfully completed Level 3, Version 2.0 of the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) for Development and Services, the company announced Wednesday.

“This designation from CMMI acknowledges that our focus on superior quality, delivery excellence, and continuous improvement is woven throughout the entire organization and prioritized at every stage of our operations,” said Paul Dillahay, NCI president and CEO and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

CMMI is a compendium of best practices in business, development and services in 25 capability areas ranging from governance and service delivery management to technical solutions and requirements development and management.

The Maturity Level 3, V2.0 will provide NCI with the essential elements of effective processes and best business practices in place to improve performance. The CMMI framework will provide NCI with a model to gauge the effectiveness of business practices and identify improvement areas.

“The delivery of optimal services and solutions to support mission success for our government customers is at the core of our culture, a commitment we take to heart and practice daily,” added Dillahay.

Currently, only 105 companies in the U.S. have achieved CMMI Level 3, V2.0.

About NCI

NCI is a leading provider of enterprise solutions and services to U.S. defense, intelligence, health and civilian government agencies. Informed by over 30 years of experience solving its customers’ most important and complex mission challenges, NCI has been at the forefront of operationalizing AI methodologies and numerical algorithms for the U.S. government, particularly in the areas of warfighter enablement, digital transformation and advanced analytics. From its Scaling Humans with Artificial Intelligence (Shai®) philosophy to accelerate AI adoption in the public sector, the company recently launched the NCI Empower™ platform. NCI Empower is an open-architecture platform to provide secure, containerized access to deploy AI solutions and produce a government workforce that is exponentially more creative and productive. NCI is a mid-tier systems integrator headquartered in Reston, Virginia, and operates at locations across the globe.