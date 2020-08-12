Unanet

NCI Secures CMMI Maturity Level 3 V2.0 Appraisal; Paul Dillahay Quoted

Sarah Sybert 4 hours ago News, Press Releases

NCI Secures CMMI Maturity Level 3 V2.0 Appraisal; Paul Dillahay Quoted
Paul Dillahay

NCI Information Systems has successfully completed Level 3, Version 2.0 of the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) for Development and Services, the company announced Wednesday.

“This designation from CMMI acknowledges that our focus on superior quality, delivery excellence, and continuous improvement is woven throughout the entire organization and prioritized at every stage of our operations,” said Paul Dillahay, NCI president and CEO and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient. 

CMMI is a compendium of best practices in business, development and services in 25 capability areas ranging from governance and service delivery management to technical solutions and requirements development and management. 

The Maturity Level 3, V2.0 will provide NCI with the essential elements of effective processes and best business practices in place to improve performance. The CMMI framework will provide NCI with a model to gauge the effectiveness of business practices and identify improvement areas. 

“The delivery of optimal services and solutions to support mission success for our government customers is at the core of our culture, a commitment we take to heart and practice daily,” added Dillahay. 

Currently, only 105 companies in the U.S. have achieved CMMI Level 3, V2.0. 

About NCI

NCI is a leading provider of enterprise solutions and services to U.S. defense, intelligence, health and civilian government agencies. Informed by over 30 years of experience solving its customers’ most important and complex mission challenges, NCI has been at the forefront of operationalizing AI methodologies and numerical algorithms for the U.S. government, particularly in the areas of warfighter enablement, digital transformation and advanced analytics. From its Scaling Humans with Artificial Intelligence (Shai®) philosophy to accelerate AI adoption in the public sector, the company recently launched the NCI Empower™ platform. NCI Empower is an open-architecture platform to provide secure, containerized access to deploy AI solutions and produce a government workforce that is exponentially more creative and productive. NCI is a mid-tier systems integrator headquartered in Reston, Virginia, and operates at locations across the globe. 

Tags

Check Also

Travis Hartman Maxar

Travis Hartman: Maxar-AWS Partnership Helps NOAA Build Cloud-Based Computing Tech

Maxar Technologies collaborated with Amazon Web Services to build a cloud-based computing technology designed to accelerate processing of global weather data at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, SiliconANGLE reported Tuesday. “We knew NOAA had capabilities of weather prediction models in traditional on-premises, big beefy high-performance supercomputers, but we wanted to do it in the cloud; we wanted to use AWS as a key partner,” said Travis Hartman, director of analytics and weather at Maxar.

Slack

Slack Gets FedRAMP OK for Cloud-Based Comm Platform

Slack's channel-based messaging platform has been certified for compliance with the moderate security control baseline of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

Beth Gomolka National Security VP Excella

Beth Gomolka Promoted to Excella National Security VP

Beth Gomolka, former director of the national security practice at Excella, has been promoted to vice president of the same unit, G2Xchange FedCiv reported Tuesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved