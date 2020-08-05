NetApp Rolls Out File Storage Service on Microsoft Azure

NetApp
NetApp has begun to offer a cloud-based file storage service through Microsoft Azure's government region data centers.
The Azure NetApp Files offering is designed to accommodate multiprotocol workloads and help agencies move enterprise file applications, NetApp said Tuesday.
The company secured Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification at the high impact level in April to offer its commercial storage service to the government sector.
The managed service has been deployed to Azure government regions in Virginia, Arizona and Texas.
