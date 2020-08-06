Vandenberg AFB
Deloitte, California Polytechnic State University, economic impact organization REACH, the U.S. Space Force’s 30th Space Wing and the state of California Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development have signed a memorandum of understanding to come up with a master plan to strengthen commercial space operations in California.
The plan will focus on determining human capital development, required infrastructure, financing and governance to support the Space Force’s mission and boost the state’s commercial space industry, Deloitte said Wednesday.
Josh Nisbet, a managing director at Deloitte Consulting, said the company is thrilled to support the initiative, which could help the state of California advance the space sector into the next century.
“The foresight of leaders in California and in our national security agencies has put the Central Coast and Vandenberg Air Force Base in position to become a world-class spaceport and center of excellence in a quickly evolving market,” Nisbet added.
New Cross-Sector Partnership Seeks to Advance California’s Commercial Space Industry
