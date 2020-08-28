Nexagen Wins Navy Subject Matter Expertise IDIQ

Nexagen Networks has won a potential $49.7M indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide expertise to the U.S. Navy in various subject matter areas.

The company will help the branch manage an interoperability and risk assessment tool for Naval Information Forces and support coalition and allied programs, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Services include program management, systems engineering and administration, network security, web application development and service desk support.

The Navy received four offers for the IDIQ via a small business set-aside acquisition process and will obligate $10K in fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds at the time of award.

The contract has a base value of $46M over five years and a six-month option that would extend the ordering period through March 2026.