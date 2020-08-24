NIST Certifies Gigamon Inline Decryption Platform

Gigamon

Gigamon has secured a Level 2 FIPS 140-2 validation status from the National Institute of Standards and Technology for an inline decryption technology based on transport layer security and secure sockets layer protocols.

NIST approved the platform for use at federal agencies to help protect government sensitive data after security testing work by Booz Allen Hamilton, Gigamon said Friday.

Gigamon also holds Level 1 FIPS 140-2, National Information Assurance Partnership Common Criteria and USGv6 certifications.

The network monitoring company added its offering is included on the Department of Defense's approved product list.

“Government networks contain classified and other highly sensitive information that requires strong protection to mitigate the risks of being compromised or falling into the wrong hands,” said John Evans, chief technology adviser at World Wide Technology.

WWT and Gigamon work together via multiple government programs.