NTT Data Unveils Remote Learning, Productivity Tools Suite; Tim Conway Quoted

Tim Conway EVP and Group President NTT Data Services

NTT Data Services has launched a toolset designed to help students, educational institutions and businesses handle online activities amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said Wednesday its subscription-based “Classroom in a Box” suite includes communications technologies and services for K-12 students and schools including WiFi tools, audio and video devices, collaborative platforms and remote technical support.

Higher-learning institutions and students may avail of the NTT Data “Back to Campus” suite built to help users comply with safety protocols for campus reopening through self-assessments, test scheduling, contact tracing and temperature checks.

According to NTT Data, its cloud-based “workplace-as-a-service” productivity suite is also available for businesses and employees to support remote work.

Aside from the virtual desktop tool, the toolset includes virtualized applications, an endpoint management platform and multichannel user support.

Tim Conway, president of the public sector business at NTT Data Services and a former Wash100 awardee, said the company intends to offer resources that would help most K-12 schools operate through extended remote learning while supporting compliance with safety measures.

NTT Data’s announcement comes after the company partnered with New York City’s Department of Education to deliver 300K iPads and 3.5K devices to students and teachers, respectively.