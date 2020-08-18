Unanet

Orbit Logic to Develop Enterprise Scheduling Platform for NOAA

Nichols Martin 2 hours ago Contract Awards, News

Orbit Logic

Orbit Logic has received a contract to develop an enterprise technology for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to schedule the agency's environmental satellite operations.

The company said Monday it will build the Enterprise Automated Scheduling Implementation system in an effort to help NOAA personnel model ground antennas and satellite systems.

EASI is designed support management of low-Earth orbit, geostationary and deep space satellites, as well as external systems that use agency-operated stations.

Greenbelt, Md.-based Orbit Logic will incorporate its STK Scheduler software into the system and provide training for planners at the agency.

The company added it will provide a web application for managing agency-specific tasks and deliver alerts to satellite operators via a custom mobile application.

