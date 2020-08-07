ORock
ORock Technologies has helped a U.S. Army organization engineer a cloud-based software development pipeline for military cyber professionals to build application images, integrate and assess tools and process data packets.
The company said Thursday it provided engineering support to Applied Cyber Technologies, which operates under the Army's program executive office for enterprise information systems, in the Defense Cyber Operations Resource for Updates, on Innovation and Development prototype project.
DRUID works to help the service branch maintain a suite of tools and systems through a continuous integration/continuous process, according to PEO EIS.
As part of the project, ORock engineered a system to connect software vendors to a common baseline cloud image and automate a software funnel for the office.
The company also provided a toolchain to support government-industy collaboration on the same problem set, secure publicly accessible infrastructure hosting and a DevSecOps workflow
Fort Belvoir, Va.-based Applied Cyber Technologies helps the Army procure, integrate and field platforms for use in defense cyber missions.
ORock Helps Develop Army’s Cyber Software Factory
